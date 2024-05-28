'Tribute to great freedom fighter': PM Modi pays homage to Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary

Veer Savarkar birth anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary. He said that the Savarkar 'dedicated his life in the service of the motherland'.

In an X post, the Prime Minister said "Tribute to the great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar ji on his birth anniversary, who dedicated his life in the service of the motherland."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to Veer Savarkar, acknowledging his unwavering dedication towards the nation. "Veer Savarkar Ji, with his powerful thoughts, ignited the flame of patriotism in crores of youth and strengthened the feeling of one nation, one culture. He assimilated the mantra of nationalism and strongly opposed the policies of appeasement. Even the innumerable tortures of the British could not shake his resolve towards his motherland. Veer Savarkar ji, who devoted every moment of his life to the nation, started a public awareness campaign against evils like untouchability. Tribute to a true patriot and a great visionary Swatantrya Veer Savarkar ji on his birth anniversary," Shah wrote in a post on X.

About Veer Savarkar

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, was born on May 28, 1883, in Nashik. He was a multifaceted personality, being a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer, and is renowned for coining the term 'Hindutva'. He gave shape to the ideology of Hindutva and is seen as an icon by politicians supportive of the idea.

Savarkar played a significant role in the 'Hindu Mahasabha' and began his involvement in the freedom movement while still in high school. He continued his activism while studying at Fergusson College in Pune, where he was greatly influenced by the radical Nationalist leader, Lokmanya Tilak. While pursuing law studies in the United Kingdom, Savarkar engaged with groups like India House and the Free India Society.

A prolific writer, Savarkar authored books advocating revolutionary methods for achieving complete Indian independence. One of his notable works, 'The Indian War of Independence', detailing the 1857 'Sepoy Mutiny' or the First War of Independence, was banned by the British colonial authorities.

Also Read: Kashmiri voters gave message to world and to those who doubted: PM Modi on high voter turnout in Valley

Also Read: TMC fighting for survival in Bengal elections, BJP getting maximum success in state: PM Modi