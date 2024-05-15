Is Ukraine planning something big to target Russia? President Zelenskyy postpones all his foreign visits

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has postponed all upcoming foreign visits, his press secretary said on Wednesday, amid Russia's offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region. "Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed that all international events scheduled for the coming days be postponed and new dates coordinated," Sergii Nykyforov said on Facebook.

Fierce clashes continued on Tuesday between Russia and Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, which has become a new focal point in the conflict in recent days.

Russia captures several regions inside Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that its forces continued to take up favourable positions on the frontline in Kharkiv, occupying a village and striking several Ukrainian military targets including its multiple rocket launcher system and air defence systems.

The ministry also reported that the Russian army repelled Ukrainian attacks in several other directions, while the Russian air defence forces intercepted a number of Ukrainian drones, army tactical missiles and aerial bombs.

Ukraine police say situation on the front line remains critical

On the same day, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the current situation on the front line remains critical, but stated that the Ukrainian army has been making every effort to repel Russian attacks while causing great losses to the Russian forces. "The situation is extremely difficult. The enemy is taking positions on the streets of the town of Vovchansk," Oleksiy Kharkivskiy, Vovchansk's patrol police chief, said on Facebook.

Zelenskyy stated on Tuesday that the situation in the Kharkiv region is "difficult" but still "under control", and said the Ukrainian army has strengthened its military forces in various regions, especially in Kharkiv.

