'Height of new low': PCB Chairman slammed for calling Pakistan 'world's best team' after series win vs Ireland

Pakistan defeated Ireland in the third and final T20I on Tuesday (May 14) to seal the series 2-1. They came from behind to win the last two matches after Ireland shocked them in the series opener. Babar Azam and his men put on a clinical show in the second and third T20I as they continue to gear up for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is also with the team on the Ireland tour and he was delighted with their performance.

He took to Twitter to express his delight and congratulated the team for playing well especially after being 0-1 behind in the series. Naqvi also highlighted the teamwork and dedication with which the players took the field during the series. However, the PCB Chairman ended his tweet calling Pakistan the best team in the world and this hasn't gone down well with the fans.

"Congratulations to the Pakistan Cricket team for winning the series against Ireland! With teamwork and dedication, you have proven to be the best team in the world. Best of luck, boys, for the England series and the World Cup!" his tweet read.

Twitterati is calling him out for celebrating the series win over Ireland who are ranked 11th in the world while Pakistan too are at the seventh place. Being higher ranked, the men in green are also likely to lose points for losing a game against Ireland at the start of the series. For the same reason, netizens are slamming the PCB Chairman for his 'best team' tweet for Pakistan.

Here are some of the reactions:

As far as the third T20I is concerned, after winning the toss and opting to bowl, Pakistan restricted Ireland to 178 runs in their 20 overs. In response, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam slammed half-centuries as the visitors chased down the target with three overs and six wickets in hand.