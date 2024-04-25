Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP launches campaign song ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai with others at the party's campaign song launch ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Focusing on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched its Lok Sabha campaign song titled ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ on Thursday. The song, written and sung by AAP MLA Dilip Pandey, was introduced in Delhi by party leaders during an event held at the AAP headquarters.

The party's Lok Sabha campaign has a similar theme and is titled 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' (we will respond to jailing Kejriwal through voting).

Notably, Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the excise policy. He is presently held in Tihar Jail under judicial custody until May 7 in relation to this case.

Here's what AAP leaders said on campaign song

Speaking at the song launch, Pandey said that the campaign songs always reflect the mood of the common people. "This song reflects the sentiment of the people. The lyrics of the song depicts the reality of what is happening in today's times," he said.

The AAP leader further said that the song depicts the dangers that people might face in the future. “If the BJP comes to power, they will change the Constitution… We hope that the song will resonate with the people,” he added.

Pandey asserted that the campaign song resonates with the core sentiments of the public, emphasising how individuals opposed to the BJP find themselves in jail while those with influence secure bail. He also noted that the song addresses concerns about the privatization of public sector enterprises such as ONGC, Coal India Ltd, and airports. "If the BJP comes to power, they will change the Constitution... We hope that the song will resonate with the people," he said.

Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh urged party workers to channelise the "anger" felt by the public regarding Kejriwal's arrest into votes through dedicated efforts.

AAP door-to-door campaigns

Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said that as part of the 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign, approximately 200 teams of volunteers have conducted door-to-door campaigns, reaching out to over 7 lakh households across the four Lok Sabha constituencies contested by the party.

He said that "Sankalp Sabhas" have been organized, where individuals from all walks of life are pledging to respond to Kejriwal's arrest by exercising their right to vote. "This Lok Sabha election has changed into a movement after Kejriwal's arrest. People are anxiously waiting for May 25 when they will respond to the imprisonment of Kejriwal with their vote," Rai said.

Rai emphasised that the campaign will gain momentum with the release of its campaign song and highlighted its pivotal role in rallying the people of Delhi.

