Arvind Kejriwal does not require insulin, sugar level not alarming, says Tihar Jail report; AAP attacks BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is currently on a basic anti-diabetes oral medicine and had stopped taking insulin months before his arrest, a report by the Tihar jail administration to Lt Governor VK Saxena said on Saturday (April 20). It also cited medical records from RML Hospital in the national capital and said that Kejriwal was “neither advised any insulin nor any requirement of insulin was indicated”. The Tihar jail report said that the CM’s health was reviewed on April 10 and 15 by a medicine specialist who advised oral anti-diabetic drugs. The report drew sharp reactions from the Aam Aadmi Party who alleged that it has “exposed” the BJP’s “conspiracy”.

"At the behest of the BJP, a conspiracy is underway to kill Kejriwal in jail. The chief minister has been taking insulin for 12 years, what is the problem for the Tihar administration to give insulin to him?," Atishi asked. The Delhi Minister also claimed that Kejriwal used to take 50 units of insulin daily before he was sent to jail.

Details of the Tihar Jail report

Kejriwal -- who is under the care of a Telangana-based private doctor for diabetes -- stopped taking insulin a few months ago and, at the time of his arrest, he was on a basic anti-diabetes oral tablet called Metformin, the Tihar report stated.

Kejriwal also told doctors during his medical check-ups in Tihar jail that he was taking insulin "since the last few years and stopped taking it a few months back", the report said.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy. He has been lodged in Tihar jail since April 1.

What did the medicine specialist say on Kejriwal?

The medicine specialist advised oral anti-diabetic drugs and it is "incorrect to state that Kejriwal was denied insulin at any point of time" during his treatment, it said.

The medicine specialist, after examining Kejriwal, noted, "Considering all parameters and vitals of undertrial prisoner (Kejriwal) since his lodgment in judicial custody, his blood sugar levels are not alarming, and administration of insulin is not required as of now."

Tihar administration seeks diet plan from AIIMS

The Tihar administration, in a letter to AIIMS seeking a diet plan for the AAP chief, said Kejriwal had been consuming high-sugar food such as "sweets, laddoos, bananas, mangoes, fruit chaat, fried food, namkeen, bhujia, sweetened tea, poori-aloo, pickles and other high cholesterol food on a regular basis", the report said.

The diet plan provided by AIIMS has "strictly prohibited" most of the food items he is eating, it added. Kejriwal is only allowed to consume 20 ml of oil per day in his food.

The Tihar administration has said that, according to a government circular, no referral can be made to any private hospital, as is being demanded by Kejriwal for videoconferencing with his doctor.

The administration submitted in its report that there is adequate availability of insulin in the jail dispensary and it can be administered to Kejriwal "as and when required", the officials added.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Kejriwal moves court seeking direction to jail to administer insulin: 'Can't man even eat mango?'