Kejriwal moves Delhi court seeking direction to Tihar jail to administer insulin: 'Can't man even eat mango?'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (April 19) moved the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital seeking direction to Jail Authorities to administer insulin and allow him to consult through video conferencing daily for 15 minutes with respect to his acute diabetes and fluctuating blood sugar level. The Special Judge Kaveri Baweja after hearing the submissions at length from all sides, said that he would pass the order on April 22, and asked the Tihar jail and ED to file a detailed reply by tomorrow.

This comes after the ED alleged that Kejriwal was deliberately eating sweets and mangoes so that his sugar level rises and he can apply for bail on medical grounds.

What were the arguments in the court?

Kejriwal’s lawyer argued that the home-cooked food was sent to the jail 45 times since the day he is lodged, out of which mangoes were sent only thrice. He said that mangoes were not sent to Kejriwal after April 8.

“Kejriwal is not in ED’s custody. They should not be heard. The court should talk to the jail. What is ED doing here? Can't a man even eat mango?” the lawyer argued.

Tihar jail authority submitted a report in the court regarding Kejriwal’s diet.

The ED alleged that the food items given to Kejriwal do not match with the food prescribed by the doctor.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, alleged that the jail authorities have tried to conduct a media trial in collaboration with the ED, in which it has been alleged that due to Kejriwal's eating habits, his sugar level is increasing.

Jail authority responds

The Jail authority, in response, said that when Kejriwal was brought to Tihar, he was initially taking insulin but later he himself stopped the injection.

“There was no condition in giving home-cooked food to Kejriwal that he should eat fruits or anything else. He is not following the diet, we have also received opinion from AIIMS, according to which he should avoid mangoes,” the jail authority said.

It further added that as per the jail manual, home-cooked food cannot be given to the prisoner.

