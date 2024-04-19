'Conspiracy being hatched against Kejriwal, anything can happen with him in jail,' alleges Sanjay Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP leader Sanjay Singh

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday reiterated his party's allegation that a deep conspiracy is being hatched against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and anything can happen with him in prison. He also levelled serious allegations against LG, ED, and Tihar Jail officials in the press conference. Sanjay Singh said that there is a conspiracy against CM Kejriwal and false news is being spread against him.

Over the recent uproar about Kejriwal health, Singh said that despite being a sugar patient, the CM is not being given insulin on time. The MP also slammed BJP leaders for "making fun" of an ailment suffered by Kejriwal and added that "misleading" news about the Delhi chief minister was being spread through the media. "If the rules of jail do not allow health-related information of an inmate to be shared with anyone, then why did the ED publicise a fake diet chart of Kejriwal in the media on Thursday," he asked.

Kejriwal treated like a terrorist

Sanjay Singh said, "I had given a statement during my appearance that there is a conspiracy against Kejriwal. I know that the BJP will not stop till someone's life is taken. Any kind of accident can happen to Kejriwal in jail. Kejriwal is being treated like a terrorist. The details of any prisoner's life cannot be made public. How did they release the fake diet chart? Are they conspiring to poison him?"

Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi Thursday alleged that there was a plot to kill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the ED in the excise policy case, by denying him home-cooked food and insulin in jail, a charge rejected by the prison authorities.

Her allegations came hours after the ED claimed before a court that Kejriwal is eating high-sugar foods like mangoes, bananas and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail or shift to a hospital.