Three policemen booked for extorting Rs 19 lakh from student with fake OTP fraud threat in Delhi

Three policemen, including a Sub-Inspector, have been booked for allegedly extorting Rs 19 lakh from a college student who runs an online delivery portal. As per officials, the student was threatened with being framed in a fake OTP fraud case. A case has been registered under sections of extortion and the Prevention of Corruption Act against the three policemen identified as Sub-Inspector Brijesh Redhu, Head Constables Satish Kumar, and Anil Yadav.

The incident took place in March last year when the complainant was summoned to the Cyber Police Station in West Delhi's Hari Nagar regarding a cheating case involving his online delivery company. The three policemen were posted at this station. According to the complaint, they coerced the student into paying the large sum under the threat of false charges.

What victim said about policemen?

The victim in his complaint said that he along with his brother and a friend had gone to the police station where the accused policemen allegedly threatened them to arrest in a fake OTP fraud case. The policemen allegedly abused them and also made vulgar comments of the photograph of the complainant's girlfriend, which was in his mobile phone. The complainant also alleged the policemen beat them for almost half an hour. He said the accused policemen allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh to release them. On the next day, when the complainant's father filed their missing complaint, the policemen allegedly asked them to pay the money.

Vigilance inquiry initiated

The victim collected about Rs 19.5 lakh from his mother and brother's credit and debit cards and gave it to them. A vigilance inquiry was initiated and subsequently, an FIR has been registered and further probe is underway, an officer said. The police said the case of cheating was also being investigated.

(With inputs from PTI)

