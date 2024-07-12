Delhi Police denies claims of terrorist attack at Gurudwara in New Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

The Delhi Police on Friday (July 12) refuted claims of a terrorist attack at Gurudwara Sheeshganj Sahib after a few purported videos falsely claiming the incident went viral on social media.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi Police immediately refuted the claims made in the videos, stating that the videos were being circulated with malicious intent.

"Some videos are being circulated on some social media handles claiming that there was a terrorist attack at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib. These videos and claims are completely false and are being propagated with malicious intent, on which legal action is being taken," the Delhi Police said.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that while the elaborate details over the purported fake videos were yet to be ascertained, the Delhi Police said the authorities are due to follow the legal course of action in connection to the case.

(More details will be added)

