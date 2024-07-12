Friday, July 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi Police denies claims of terrorist attack at Gurudwara in New Delhi

Delhi Police denies claims of terrorist attack at Gurudwara in New Delhi

The Delhi Police has refuted viral social media claims of a terrorist attack at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, labeling the videos as false and malicious. The police informed legal action is being pursued against those spreading the misinformation.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar New Delhi Published on: July 12, 2024 19:50 IST
Delhi Police
Image Source : PTI Representational Image

The Delhi Police on Friday (July 12) refuted claims of a terrorist attack at Gurudwara Sheeshganj Sahib after a few purported videos falsely claiming the incident went viral on social media.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi Police immediately refuted the claims made in the videos, stating that the videos were being circulated with malicious intent.

"Some videos are being circulated on some social media handles claiming that there was a terrorist attack at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib. These videos and claims are completely false and are being propagated with malicious intent, on which legal action is being taken," the Delhi Police said.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that while the elaborate details over the purported fake videos were yet to be ascertained, the Delhi Police said the authorities are due to follow the legal course of action in connection to the case.

(More details will be added)

READ MORE | Delhi Police makes adequate security arrangements for team India's arrival in New Delhi

READ MORE | Ridge forest case: SC issues notice to Delhi Police after petitioner alleges harassment

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement