Ridge forest case: SC issues notice to Delhi Police after petitioner alleges harassment

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supreme Court of India

A petitioner, who has filed a contempt plea against the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) over "illegal" tree felling in the ridge forest, moved to the Supreme Court alleging harassment by the police officials. The top court on Wednesday took note of allegations of harassment and sought a response from the Delhi Police on the issue.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih issued notice to the Delhi Police after senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioner, informed the court that city police officers have been making enquiries regarding the other petitioner- New Delhi Nature Society- as well.

Sankaranarayanan claimed police have also approached their bank and sought detailed information about their accounts.

The bench took note of Sankaranarayanan's submission and issued notice in the matter.

Bindu Kapurea has alleged in her contempt plea that trees were cut despite a March 4 court order denying permission to the DDA for it and that the fact about the felling of trees was suppressed from the court.

On the political front, the felling of trees in the Ridge area became a fresh flashpoint between the ruling AAP and BJP. The saffron party alleged that CM Arvind Kejriwal himself approved the felling of trees even as AAP hit back, saying the claim on the issue was misleading.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: 'Kingpin' Arvind Kejriwal is accused number 37 in ED's new chargesheet in Delhi excise policy case