Delhi Police makes adequate security arrangements for team India's arrival in New Delhi

Delhi Police have made adequate security arrangements for the Indian men's cricket team's arrival on Thursday, July 4. The police are set to provide armed escort when the Indian team arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport early in the morning and will deeply two companies of paramilitary personnel to avoid any unwarranted incident.

Indian cricket team will arrive back home for the first time since their historic triumph in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on June 29. A hurricane in Barbados disrupted their initial travel plans to travel to New York and take a flight to Mumbai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organised a special Air India plane, AIC24WC - Air India Champions 24 World Cup to accommodate over 70 personnel on Wednesday. Fans are expected to gather in numbers at Delhi airport to give a hero's welcome to the new T20 World champions and police are making necessary arrangements to provide amble security to Indian cricket players and coaching staff.

Delhi Police revealed that they will deploy enough force at the route from the airport to ITC Maurya Hotel. The police force has also deployed two companies of paramilitary personnel around the team hotel and their routes in central Delhi.

"The police have planned to provide them escort vehicles with armed policemen from the airport, where they are expected to land around 6 am after departing from Barbados' Grantley Adams International Airport in a chartered flight," a senior police officer said. "Adequate police force will remain deployed at the routes from the airport to the hotel. At least two companies of paramilitary personnel have been deployed around the hotel and routes in central Delhi."

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 11:00 AM for breakfast and then will depart for Mumbai where the BCCI has hosted a victory parade and a welcome event at Wankhede Stadium.