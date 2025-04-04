Cabinet approves 4 Railways expansion projects across three states worth Rs 18,000 crore

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Friday approved four railway projects worth around Rs 18,658 crore. These projects, spanning 15 districts across Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, will expand the Indian Railways network by approximately 1,247 km.
The expansion aims to increase line capacity, improving mobility, efficiency, and service reliability. These multi-tracking projects will ease operations, reduce congestion, and strengthen infrastructure on some of Indian Railways' busiest sections, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said during a press conference.
The approved projects are:
Sambalpur – Jarapda (3rd and 4th line)
Jharsuguda – Sason (3rd and 4th line)
Kharsia – Naya Raipur – Parmalkasa** (5th and 6th line)
Gondia – Balharshah (doubling)
These projects will contribute to regional development by boosting employment and self-employment opportunities, fostering 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', he said.
Developed under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, these projects are focused on integrated planning to enhance multi-modal connectivity, ensuring smoother movement of people, goods, and services.
Details of new Railways projects:
- 19 new stations to be constructed
- Enhanced connectivity** to two aspirational districts (Gadchiroli and Rajnandgaon)
- Improved access** for approximately 3,350 villages and a population of around 47.25 lakh
- The Kharsia – Naya Raipur – Parmalkasa will provide direct connectivity to new areas such as Baloda Bazar, this will create possibilities for setting up of new industrial units including cement plants in the region.
- These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertilizer, coal, iron ore, steel, cement, limestone etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 88.77 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).
- The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (95 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (477 Crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 19 Crore trees, according to an government release.