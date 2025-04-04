Cabinet approves 4 Railways expansion projects across three states worth Rs 18,000 crore Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision to expand the Indian Railways' network by more than 1200 kilometers.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Friday approved four railway projects worth around Rs 18,658 crore. These projects, spanning 15 districts across Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, will expand the Indian Railways network by approximately 1,247 km.

The expansion aims to increase line capacity, improving mobility, efficiency, and service reliability. These multi-tracking projects will ease operations, reduce congestion, and strengthen infrastructure on some of Indian Railways' busiest sections, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said during a press conference.

The approved projects are:

Sambalpur – Jarapda (3rd and 4th line)

Jharsuguda – Sason (3rd and 4th line)

Kharsia – Naya Raipur – Parmalkasa** (5th and 6th line)

Gondia – Balharshah (doubling)



These projects will contribute to regional development by boosting employment and self-employment opportunities, fostering 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', he said.

Developed under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, these projects are focused on integrated planning to enhance multi-modal connectivity, ensuring smoother movement of people, goods, and services.

Details of new Railways projects: