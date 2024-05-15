National Dengue Day 2024: 5 effective ways to prevent mosquito bites this summer

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 effective ways to prevent mosquito bites this summer

As temperatures rise and summer approaches, so does the threat of mosquito-borne illnesses like dengue fever. With National Dengue Day 2024, observed on May 16 this year, it's crucial to arm ourselves with knowledge and preventive measures to combat the spread of this disease. Dengue fever is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, which is most active during the daytime, especially in hot and humid climates. Here are five simple yet effective ways to prevent mosquito bites this summer:

Wear Protective Clothing

One of the simplest ways to avoid mosquito bites is by wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks, especially during outdoor activities. Opt for light-coloured clothing, as mosquitoes are attracted to darker colours. Additionally, consider treating your clothing with permethrin, an insect repellent that can provide added protection.

Use Insect Repellent

Applying insect repellent to exposed skin can significantly reduce the risk of mosquito bites. Look for repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus, as these ingredients are proven to be effective against mosquitoes. Remember to follow the instructions on the product label, especially when applying repellent to children.

Eliminate Breeding Sites

Mosquitoes breed in standing water, so it's essential to eliminate any sources of stagnant water around your home. Regularly empty and clean containers such as flowerpots, bird baths, and gutters to prevent mosquitoes from laying their eggs. Cover or treat water storage containers that cannot be emptied, and ensure that swimming pools are properly maintained.

Install Screens and Nets

Keep mosquitoes out of your living spaces by installing window and door screens and using mosquito nets while sleeping, especially if you live in areas where dengue fever is prevalent. Repair any holes or tears in screens promptly to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

Practice Environmental Awareness

Mosquito control is a community effort, so encourage your neighbours to join in efforts to reduce mosquito breeding sites. Participate in local clean-up campaigns to remove trash and debris that can collect water and attract mosquitoes. Additionally, support municipal mosquito control programmes and initiatives aimed at reducing the mosquito population in your area.

By following these five simple measures, you can significantly reduce your risk of mosquito bites and protect yourself and your loved ones from dengue fever and other mosquito-borne illnesses. Remember, prevention is key, so stay vigilant and proactive in safeguarding your health this summer. Together, we can make a difference in combating the spread of dengue and creating safer, healthier communities for all.

