Bihar Board Class 12th results 2024 anytime on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, check latest updates

Bihar Board Class 12th results 2024 will be announced today, March 23 at 1.30 pm. Students who are eagerly waiting for the BSEB Class 12th results 2024 will be able to check their scores from the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This year, the Bihar board conducted the class 12th exams between February 1 to 12 and practical exams between January 10 to 20. The answer keys for the same were released on March 2. Students had an opportunity to challenge the answer keys within three days after the release of the answer keys. The Class 12 BSEB board exam took place across more than 1,523 examination centers statewide. Additionally, board officials conducted surprise visits to these centers to monitor and prevent cheating and the use of unfair means during the exams.

Along with the results, the bihar board will upload the scorecards which will include the details of the candidate's marks, pass percentage and qualifying status. Students and parents will be able to download Bihar Board Class 12th results 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Bihar Board Class 12th results 2024?

Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com Navigate the link to Bihar Board Class 12th results 2024 Enter your roll number, date of birth etc Bihar Board Class 12th results 2024 will appear on the screen Download and save the document for future reference

How to download Bihar Board Class 12th results 2024 via SMS?

During the BSEB 12th Result 2024 announcement, if the official website experiences downtime or issues, students can still retrieve their results via SMS. Here's a step-by-step guide: