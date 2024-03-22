Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bihar BSEB Class 12th results to be released tomorrow | Check timings, other details here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Class 12th board exam result tomorrow, confirmed the board on Friday. Students who are eagerly waiting for BSEB Class 12th Result 2024 will be able to download it from the official websites of BSEB biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. The information about the release will be given on the social media page of the board.

Results to be released at 1:30 pm

As per the latest updates, Class 12 board results will be released on Saturday at 1:30 pm. Earlier there were speculations of the result being released between March 22 to 24. Meanwhile, Class 10 results are expected to be released by the end of March. Candidates can check the result on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can use their roll code and roll number to download Bihar Board Class 12th Result. Students can also follow the instructions given below to check their result.

Other websites to check Bihar Board 12th Result

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

results.biharboardonline.com

Bihar board 12th result: Press conference to be held before its release

Bihar Board will organize a press conference to declare the Bihar Board Class 12th results. Information about names of toppers, pass percentile, result data, process to apply for evaluation and compartment examination will be provided through this press conference. After this, the official website will activate the Inter Result link. It is recommended that students keep a tab on the official website for latest information.

Bihar board 12th result: What next after the result?

After the release of Bihar Board 12th result, the board will send the marksheet and certificate of the students. Students who are not happy with their marks will have the option of checking/verification/re-counting of marks, details of which will be given in the result notification.

Steps to download Bihar Board Class 12th result:

Go to the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Click on 'Bihar Board 12th Result'. Enter your login details like roll number and roll code. Bihar Board 12th result will appear on the screen. Download the result and save it for future.

