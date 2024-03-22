GATE 2024 scorecards releasing tomorrow at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY GATE 2024 scorecards tomorrow

GATE 2024 scorecards: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore) is all set to release the scorecards of the Graduate Admission Test in Engineering (GATE 2024). Candidates who appeared in the GATE 2024 exam will be able to download the scorecards from the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The scorecards of the GATE 2024 exam will remain valid for the next three years. Candidates who are seeking admission into postgraduate programs can use these scores to get admission to various colleges offered by IISc, IITs, and other participating institutes. The facility to download GATE 2024 scorecards will remain available for the students who have already qualified for the exam.

Scorecards can be downloaded online only

The institute will not issue any hard copies of the scorecards. The students will have to download GATE 2024 scorecards through the online mode only. The facility to download scorecards will remain available from May 31 to December 31 with Rs. 500 per test paper. From January 1, 2025, onward, the institute will not issue the scorecards.

What's next?

To appear in the counselling procedures, the qualified candidates are required to use the GATE Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) and Centralised Counselling for MTech/MArch/MPlan Admission (CCMT) portal. Admission to IITs will be done through COAP while admissions into NITs, IIEST Shibpur, IIITs and GFTIs will be done through CCMT portal.

The scorecard will include the details of the candidates’ names, parents' names, registration numbers, date of birth, examination paper, photograph, signature, GATE score, marks obtained, all India rank, number of candidates who appeared, and qualifying marks.

How to download GATE 2024 scorecards?

Visit the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'GATE 2024 scorecards'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter the enrollment id and password

GATE 2024 scorecards will appear on the screen

Download GATE 2024 scorecards and save it for future reference

