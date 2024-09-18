One Nation, One Election: Why is Centre planning to implement it and what are its benefits? | Explained

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 'One Nation One Election' ensures ease and convenience to voters.

In a significant development, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Central government's 'One Nation, One Election' recommendations which proposes simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, with urban body and panchayat polls to be held within 100 days. Notably, these recommendations were made in a report of a high panel committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Giving more details about it, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Union Cabinet has accepted the recommendations by the high-level committee on 'One Nation, One Election. Cabinet approved the proposal unanimously."

How to go ahead about One Nation, One Election

He stated that the proposal of the Kovind panel will be implemented in two phases. "In the first phase, Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections will be held, and in the second phase, local bodies elections (Gram Panchayat, Block, Zila Panchayat) and urban local bodies (municipality and municipal committees or municipal corporations)," the Minister said.

Vaishnaw said that former President Ram Nath Kovind's panel recommendations will be discussed across India on various forums. "An implementation group is to be formed to take forward recommendations from the Kovind panel on simultaneous polls," the minister said.

Why Centre plans to implement 'One Nation, One Election'

On why the Centre plans to implement 'One Nation, One Election', the Kovind-led High-Level Committee on 'One Nation-One Election' in its report stated that frequent elections create an atmosphere of uncertainty and impact policy decisions. The report also clarified that holding simultaneous elections would bring enhanced certainty in policy making.

The report, comprising 18,626 pages, is an outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts and research work over 191 days, since the constitution of the High-Level Committee on September 2, 2023.

One Nation, One Election: Check benefits