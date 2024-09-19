CAT 2024 extended registration concludes tomorrow - how to apply, fee, and other relevant information

Follow us on Image Source : IIMCAT CAT 2024 extended registration closes tomorrow, September 20.

CAT 2024 extended registration window will be closed tomorrow, September 20. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before the closure of the application window. According to the official notification, the online application window will be closed after 5 pm on September 20. Earlier, the online application's last date was September 13 which was later extended to September 20.No applications or requests will be entertained after the due date and time. Candidates can follow the easy steps to register themselves.

Notably, At the time of registration, the candidates have to select any five test cities, as per their preference, from a drop-down menu. After the last date of registration, candidates will be allotted one among the five preferred cities subject to availability. In the rare case that a candidate is not allotted any of the preferred cities, he/she will be allotted a nearby city. The candidates are advised to go through the official notification before submitting their online application forms.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA.

How to register?

Visit the official website of CAT, iimcat.ac.in

Register yourself first before proceeding to online application form

On successful registration, Log in with the generated User ID and Password to fill in the Application form

Submit Application form after entering details and making online payment to complete the registration and application process

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Registration Dates

SC, ST and PwD category candidates: Rs. 1,250/-

For all other categories: Rs. 2,500/-

Exam Dates

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 is scheduled for November 24 in three sessions. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards in due course. The exam will be conducted at 170 test centres across the country.The list of cities may be subject to changes based on the discretion of the CAT authorities.

Direct link to apply for CAT 2024