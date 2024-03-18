GATE 2024 Toppers list out on gate2024.iisc.ac.in, check subject-wise toppers name and Marks

GATE 2024 Result: The Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bangalore has released the topper list of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 (GATE 2024). Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the toppers list on the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. According to the GATE 2024 topper list, three candidates have secured AIR 1 in Electrical Engineering. The names of the top-rank holders are Manoj Kumar Sinha, Shivam and Sai Kiran Adelly. Similarly, the top rank in civil engineering has also been achieved by two candidates this time. The names of these two individuals are Deepak and Bhanu Pratap Singh who have secured 87.33 raw marks and a GATE score of 989.
Check Subject-Wise Toppers Name and Marks
|Paper Name
|Name of GATE Toppers 2023
|Marks
|Score
|Aerospace Engineering
|KUNDAN JAISWAL
|86.33
|962
|Agricultural Engineering
|PRATIK SHERKE
|75.67
|1000
|Architecture and Planning
|GAJENDER KUMAR SHARMA
|77
|981
|Biomedical Engineering
|SANJEEV C ACHAR
|54.33
|1000
|Biotechnology
|AKANKSHA S
|83
|1000
|Civil Engineering
|DEEPAK
|
87.33
|988
|Civil Engineering
|BHANU PRATAP SINGH
|
87.33
|988
|Chemical Engineering
|ADARSH RAI
|73.33
|1000
|Computer Science and Information Technology
|PIYUSH KUMAR
|90
|1000
|Chemistry
|HIMANSHU PAPNAI
|78
|1000
|Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
|AYYAGARI SATHYA SAI SRIKAR
|90
|1000
|Electronics and Communication Engineering
|RAJA MAJHI
|84.67
|1000
|Electrical Engineering
|MANOJ KUMAR SINHA
|77
|1000
|Electrical Engineering
|SHIVAM
|77
|1000
|Electrical Engineering
|SAI KIRAN ADELLY
|77
|1000
|Environmental Science and Engineering
|GADDIPATI YASWANTH BABU
|77.33
|965
|Ecology and Evolution
|DHRUBOJYOTI PATRA
|81.67
|1000
|Geomatics Engineering
|VAIBHAV SONKAR
|79.33
|1000
|Geology and Geophysics (Geology)
|JAYDEEP ROY
|82.33
|1000
|Geology and Geophysics (Geophysics)
|SHIVAM KUMAR RAI
|75.33
|999
|Instrumentation Engineering
|RISHABH GUPTA
|82.67
|984
|Mathematics
|SUYASH SRIVASTAVA
|71.33
|1000
|Mechanical Engineering
|SURAJ KUMAR SAMAL
|84.67
|1000
|Mining Engineering
|ANURAG KUMAR PATHAK
|58.33
|966
|Metallurgical Engineering
|HRUTIDIPAN PRADHAN
|81.67
|977
|Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering
|PRINCE KUMAR
|55.33
|1000
|Petroleum Engineering
|SAURABH KUMAR
|80.67
|955
|Physics
|ANURAG SINGH
|78.33
|1000
|
Production and Industrial Engineering
|KUMAR VISHESH
|84.67
|1000
|Statistics
|SINCHAN SNIGDHA ADHIKARY
|89.67
|1000
|Textile Engineering and Fibre Science
|MEENU MUNJAL
|72
|1000
|Engineering Sciences (Engineering Mathematics, Fluid Mechanics, Solid Mechanics)
|GHANSHYAM GIRISH DHAMAT
|83
|989
|Humanities and Social Sciences (Economics)
|SRIJAN SHASHWAT
|70.33
|940