GATE 2024 Toppers list out on gate2024.iisc.ac.in, check subject-wise toppers name and Marks

Follow us on Image Source : GATE GATE 2024 Toppers list out

GATE 2024 Result: The Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bangalore has released the topper list of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 (GATE 2024). Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the toppers list on the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. According to the GATE 2024 topper list, three candidates have secured AIR 1 in Electrical Engineering. The names of the top-rank holders are Manoj Kumar Sinha, Shivam and Sai Kiran Adelly. Similarly, the top rank in civil engineering has also been achieved by two candidates this time. The names of these two individuals are Deepak and Bhanu Pratap Singh who have secured 87.33 raw marks and a GATE score of 989.

Check Subject-Wise Toppers Name and Marks