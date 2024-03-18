Monday, March 18, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. GATE 2024 Toppers list out on gate2024.iisc.ac.in, check subject-wise toppers name and Marks

GATE 2024 Toppers list out on gate2024.iisc.ac.in, check subject-wise toppers name and Marks

The Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bangalore has today uploaded the topper list of the candidates who have secured All India Rank (AIR) – 1 in GATE 2024 test papers. Check GATE 2024 Toppers List for all the branches here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2024 18:06 IST
GATE 2024 Toppers list out
Image Source : GATE GATE 2024 Toppers list out

GATE 2024 Result: The Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bangalore has released the topper list of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 (GATE 2024). Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the toppers list on the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. According to the GATE 2024 topper list, three candidates have secured AIR 1 in Electrical Engineering. The names of the top-rank holders are Manoj Kumar Sinha, Shivam and Sai Kiran Adelly. Similarly, the top rank in civil engineering has also been achieved by two candidates this time. The names of these two individuals are Deepak and Bhanu Pratap Singh who have secured 87.33 raw marks and a GATE score of 989.

Check Subject-Wise Toppers Name and Marks

Paper Name Name of GATE Toppers 2023 Marks Score
Aerospace Engineering KUNDAN JAISWAL 86.33 962
Agricultural Engineering PRATIK SHERKE 75.67 1000
Architecture and Planning GAJENDER KUMAR SHARMA 77 981
Biomedical Engineering SANJEEV C ACHAR 54.33 1000
Biotechnology AKANKSHA S 83 1000
 Civil Engineering DEEPAK
87.33
 988
Civil Engineering BHANU PRATAP SINGH
87.33
 988
Chemical Engineering ADARSH RAI 73.33 1000
Computer Science and Information Technology PIYUSH KUMAR 90 1000
Chemistry HIMANSHU PAPNAI 78 1000
Data Science and Artificial Intelligence AYYAGARI SATHYA SAI SRIKAR 90 1000
Electronics and Communication Engineering RAJA MAJHI 84.67 1000
Electrical Engineering MANOJ KUMAR SINHA 77 1000
Electrical Engineering SHIVAM 77 1000
Electrical Engineering SAI KIRAN ADELLY 77 1000
Environmental Science and Engineering GADDIPATI YASWANTH BABU 77.33 965
Ecology and Evolution DHRUBOJYOTI PATRA 81.67 1000
Geomatics Engineering VAIBHAV SONKAR 79.33 1000
Geology and Geophysics (Geology) JAYDEEP ROY 82.33 1000
Geology and Geophysics (Geophysics) SHIVAM KUMAR RAI 75.33 999
Instrumentation Engineering RISHABH GUPTA 82.67 984
Mathematics SUYASH SRIVASTAVA 71.33 1000
Mechanical Engineering SURAJ KUMAR SAMAL 84.67 1000
Mining Engineering ANURAG KUMAR PATHAK 58.33 966
Metallurgical Engineering HRUTIDIPAN PRADHAN 81.67 977
Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering PRINCE KUMAR 55.33 1000
Petroleum Engineering SAURABH KUMAR 80.67 955
Physics ANURAG SINGH 78.33 1000
Production and Industrial Engineering
 KUMAR VISHESH 84.67 1000
Statistics SINCHAN SNIGDHA ADHIKARY 89.67 1000
Textile Engineering and Fibre Science MEENU MUNJAL 72 1000
Engineering Sciences (Engineering Mathematics, Fluid Mechanics, Solid Mechanics) GHANSHYAM GIRISH DHAMAT 83 989
Humanities and Social Sciences (Economics) SRIJAN SHASHWAT 70.33 940

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Higher-studies News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement