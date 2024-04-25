DU PG 2024 admission through CUET: Delhi University likely to begin application process for 13,500 seats today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DU PG 2024 admission application forms soon

DU PG 2024 admission through CUET: Delhi University (DU) is likely to start the registration procedure for postgraduate admissions through CUET. As per the reports from news agency PTI, the online application procedure on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal is expected to start today at the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Individuals will be allowed to submit application forms by May 25.

A total of 13,500 seats for PG seats will be filled through this admission procedure, which includes Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, 120 seats each for three BTech and 60 seats each for BA LLB and BBA LLB courses. The PG admissions will also include courses on MA Hindu Studies, MA Public Health, MA Chinese Studies, MA Korean Studies, and Master in Fine Arts, as per the news agency.

How to apply for DU PG admission 2024 through CUET?

Visit the official website, pgadmission.uod.ac.in

Click on 'New Registration' link

Register yourself on CSAS portal

Once done, fill out the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

After the completion of the application procedure, the varsity will release the first allocation list following which candidates will have to accept the allocated seat. Thereafter, the respective department or college will verify the application forms. The students will have to pay the fees to reserve their seats.

ALSO READ | DU Admission 2024 Application forms soon for UG, and PG, check latest updates

As per the news agency, the admission procedure for undergraduate courses will start after the conclusion of the CUET UG exams. The dates for the UG admissions will be shared by Mid-May, as per the information given by Dean Admissions Haneet Gandhi.

Selection Criteria

As per the official brochure, admissions to all Postgraduate Programs at the University of Delhi (UoD) and Non-CollegiateWomen Education Board (NCWEB) will be based on the scores obtained in the CUET PG 2024. Only the scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test PG 2024 will be considered for admissions to the academic year 2024-25.

ALSO READ | Delhi University, South Campus to launch studio for Journalism Department, Rs 70 lakh fund approved

Eligibility Criteria

For candidates belonging to the UR/OBC-NCL/EWS category, the minimum eligibility is 50 %marks aggregate or equivalent grade in the qualifying examination, while, it is 45 per cent for candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD category as per the Program-Specific Eligibility.