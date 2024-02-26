Delhi University, South Campus to launch studio for Journalism Department, Rs 70 lakh fund approved

Follow us on Image Source : DELHI UNIVERSITY, SOUTH CAMPUS Sanchar 2024

The Department of Hindi, University of Delhi, South Campus will soon launch a studio for the Journalism department. The information about launching a new lab was given by Senior Professor Anil Rai, in charge of the Hindi Department, South Campus, during an alumni meet 'Sanchar2024' conducted on February 24 at SP Jain Auditorium. He informed that a fund of Rs 70 lakh has been allocated by the university for constructing a new studio. This will help the students to learn the entire process from writing the news to spreading it to the people.

'Sanchar2024' was organized by students of the PG Diploma Hindi Journalism after a gap of four years. Around 200 alumni from the 1995 batch to the present batch participated in this programme. The event was initiated by senior journalists Arvind Mohan and Seema Bharti, senior journalist Prabhakar Mishra, and Professor Sudha.

Senior Journalist Arvind Mohan delivered a speech at the event, reminiscing about his early days and the atmosphere at South Campus 45 years ago. He expressed his happiness about continuing his association with the Journalism Department till today as a teacher. Dharmendra Singh, who was a student of the 1997-99 batch, was present at the program as the chief guest. He highlighted the challenges that journalism students face in the media industry and the necessary preparations required for the future. Singh emphasized the importance of having an organization to take the institution forward, and it is expected that the students will conduct the program with an organization next year. Senior Professor Sudha Singh, who has been teaching the course for almost three decades, advised the students on how to advance their careers ethically. The current batch of students presented several excellent cultural programs during the event, which started with the lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana.

Alumni from various media houses, including India TV, Aaj Tak, Zee News, TV9 Bharatvarsh, News 24, and Nav Bharat Times, participated in the program and shared their memories of the old days and talked about the future of journalism. The students also had the opportunity to interact with their seniors through an open forum. Some of the seniors shared their life experiences and challenges faced during their careers in media, providing valuable insights for current students. The program was sponsored by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.