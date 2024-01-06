Gargi College, DU Recruitment 2024 for Non-Teaching Posts - Here's easy steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Openings are available for non-teaching staff in Gargi College, Delhi University.

Gargi College, DU Recruitment 2024: Gargi College of Delhi University has released the notification for recruitment to the various non-teaching permanent posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment news. A total of 23 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment procedure. The selection of the candidate will be done through a written test/practical or skill test (if any) or interview (wherever applicable). Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, the application fee, and other details below.

Gargi College, DU Recruitment 2024 Vacancy Details

Senior Personal Assistant - 1 Post

Laboratory Assistant (Botany) - 1 Post

Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry) - 1 Post

Junior Assistant - 2 Posts

Library Attendant - 3 Posts

Laboratory Attendant - 15 Posts

Gargi College, DU Recruitment 2024 Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Senior Personal Assistant - Bachelor's Degree

Labour Assistant - 10+2 passed or equivalent; typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi

Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry) - 10+2 passed or equivalent

Junior Assistant - 10+2 passed or equivalent; typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi

Library Attendant - 10th passed or equivalent

Laboratory Attendant - 10th passed or equivalent

Gargi College, DU Recruitment 2024 Age Limit

Senior Personal Assistant - 35 years

Laboratory Assistant (Botany/Chemistry) - 30 years

Junior Assistant - 27 years

Library Attendant -30 years

Laboratory Attendant - 30 years

Gargi College, DU Recruitment 2024 Salary

Senior Personal Assistant - Pay Level 07

Laboratory Assistant (Botany/Chemistry) - Pay Level 04

Junior Assistant - Pay Level 02

Library Attendant, Laboratory Attendant - Pay Level 01

Gargi College, DU Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website, gargicollege.in

Click on 'apply online'

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee, and click on the 'submit' button

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Gargi College, DU Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

UR/OBC - Rs. 1000/-

SC/ST/EWS - Rs. 500/-

PwBD and Women - No Fee

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. What is the last date for submitting applications for Gargi College Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2024?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment news.

Q2. What is the qualification required for Gargi College Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2024?

Candidates having a degree or 10+2 qualification are eligible to apply.

Q3. How many vacancies will be recruited for Gargi College Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2024?