Gargi College, DU Recruitment 2024 for Non-Teaching Posts - Here's easy steps to apply

Gargi College, DU Recruitment 2024: Gargi College of Delhi University has released the notification for recruitment to the various non-teaching permanent posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment news. A total of 23 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment procedure. The selection of the candidate will be done through a written test/practical or skill test (if any) or interview (wherever applicable). Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, the application fee, and other details below.
Gargi College, DU Recruitment 2024 Vacancy Details
- Senior Personal Assistant - 1 Post
- Laboratory Assistant (Botany) - 1 Post
- Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry) - 1 Post
- Junior Assistant - 2 Posts
- Library Attendant - 3 Posts
- Laboratory Attendant - 15 Posts
Gargi College, DU Recruitment 2024 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Senior Personal Assistant - Bachelor's Degree
- Labour Assistant - 10+2 passed or equivalent; typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi
- Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry) - 10+2 passed or equivalent
- Junior Assistant - 10+2 passed or equivalent; typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi
- Library Attendant - 10th passed or equivalent
- Laboratory Attendant - 10th passed or equivalent
Gargi College, DU Recruitment 2024 Age Limit
- Senior Personal Assistant - 35 years
- Laboratory Assistant (Botany/Chemistry) - 30 years
- Junior Assistant - 27 years
- Library Attendant -30 years
- Laboratory Attendant - 30 years
Gargi College, DU Recruitment 2024 Salary
- Senior Personal Assistant - Pay Level 07
- Laboratory Assistant (Botany/Chemistry) - Pay Level 04
- Junior Assistant - Pay Level 02
- Library Attendant, Laboratory Attendant - Pay Level 01
Gargi College, DU Recruitment 2024: How to apply?
- Visit the official website, gargicollege.in
- Click on 'apply online'
- Fill out the application form carefully
- Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee, and click on the 'submit' button
- Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference
Gargi College, DU Recruitment 2024: Application Fee
- UR/OBC - Rs. 1000/-
- SC/ST/EWS - Rs. 500/-
- PwBD and Women - No Fee
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
Q1. What is the last date for submitting applications for Gargi College Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2024?
- Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment news.
Q2. What is the qualification required for Gargi College Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2024?
- Candidates having a degree or 10+2 qualification are eligible to apply.
Q3. How many vacancies will be recruited for Gargi College Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment 2024?
- A total of 23 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment procedure.