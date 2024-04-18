Aditya Srivastava's UPSC CSE 2023 mock essay copy goes viral, gets mixed reactions

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER UPPSC CSE 2023 topper Aditya Srivastava's mock essay copy

The results of Civil Services 2023 were recently announced by the Union Public Service Commission. This year, Lucknow's boy emerged as the IAS topper. Overnight, he has become an idol of several aspirants who are preparing for Civil Services and wish to learn his exam strategies. Following the UPSC result, Aditya has gained fame, and his essay mock test copy has gone viral on the internet, which received several mixed reactions from the netizens.

The essay begins with a reference to Oppenheimer's idea of the Manhattan Project and discusses the balance between logic and emotion - – 'A mind all logic is like a knife all blade, it makes the hand bleed that uses it.' However, it is not confirmed that the essay was written by Aditya Srivastava or else. The essay was shared by a UPSC preparation handle on X, formerly known as twitter.

The viral essay has received various mixed reactions from the readers. While some appreciate its content, others are dissatisfied with its curation. One user expressed their disappointment, whereas another praised X for their perfection. A comment also suggests that good handwriting is the only thing that matters online for kids.

UPSC Civil Services 2023-24 Marksheets soon

According to the results, a total of 1,016 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the various government services including Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group A, and Group B. The results of 355 recommended candidates have been kept provisional. The commission has today released the UPSC CSE 2023-34 cut-off marks which is the lowest cut-off in the last five years.

The commission will soon release UPSC Civil Services 2023 Marksheets on its official website. Candidates who took to the exam and waiting for the mark sheets are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.