Cheif Minister Pushkar Dhami announces reservation for Agniveers in Uttarakhand govt jobs

Uttarakhand government has announced reservations in government jobs for Agniveers. According to the announcement made by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Agniveers would be granted reservation in government jobs in Uttarakhand upon their return after serving in the armed forces. The announcement was made on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Aid extended to the kin of martyrs will be increased

While addressing a program to pay tributes to the armed forces, Dhami said the legislation would be brought to extend the reservation. "We will make provisions and bring an Act to give reservation to them in government services. We are working on this plan. We will make use of their skills and discipline in various government departments," he said. The chief minister also announced that the aid extended to the kin of martyrs will be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

''No sacrifice can be bigger than the act of laying down one's life to secure the country's borders. No grant or honour can be enough for this supreme sacrifice,'' he added. Paying tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the war, Dhami said the victory of a country in a war also depends upon the ability of the political leadership. Apart from the brave soldiers, the credit for India's victory in the Kargil war also goes to the political courage and farsighted leadership of the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said.

''The same is true of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership the morale of the armed forces has gone up like never before,'' the prime minister said. He cited instances like the implementation of the OROP to underline the prioritisation of welfare measures for the armed forces under Modi's prime ministership. ''Even today, he (Modi) is celebrating Vijay Diwas with our soldiers in the Dras sector,'' Dhami added.

(With Inputs from PTI)