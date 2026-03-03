IND vs ENG: First look of the Mumbai pitch to be used for T20 World Cup semifinal revealed

Mumbai:

India are set to face England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5. Two days ahead of the marquee clash, the first look of the pitch that will be used in the game has been revealed, and the picture of the same has gone viral on social media.

Going by the picture, the surface has a little bit of grass on it, which is likely to be taken off by the time the match gets underway 48 hours from now, and it is expected to be a batting paradise. Also, according to reports, the same surface was used for the group stage matches - England vs West Indies and Nepal vs Italy - earlier in the tournament.

West Indies successfully defended 196 runs against England, to win by 30 runs in the evening game, while a day game was played between Nepal and Italy. Italy created history in the game, registering their win in the T20 World Cup and it wasa stunning 10-wicket victory. Interestingly, in the England vs West Indies clash, the spinners played a massive role as Adil Rashid returned with figures of 2/16 in his four overs.

Moreover, the West Indies strangled England with spin as Gudakesh Motie accounted for three scalps while Roston Chase also chipped in with two wickets.

Should India include Kuldeep Yadav in their playing XI?

A winning combination is unlikely to be changed, but India could be tempted to play three spinners on this surface, given the way Motie and Rashid bowled against England. In that case, Kuldeep Yadav might come into the equation as he is a genuine wicket-taker, and it remains to be seen if the Indian team management goes that way. More clarity around the team combination is expected on the eve of the game depending on the practice session.

