'It's a new era': Sunil Gavaskar previews India's T20 World Cup semi-final clash against England

The stage is set for the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. India will be locking horns with England in the second semi-final of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5. A must-win clash for both sides, a win would mean a ticket to the summit clash of the tournament.

Being the defending champions, India will hope for a good performance against England as they look to make it to the final. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar came forward and talked about the upcoming game and discussed the Indian team’s record at the Wankhede Stadium.

“Well, the other day, I mean, somebody said yesterday as well that, you know, West Indies had never lost a knockout game at the Eden Gardens. But that was broken yesterday. So, it's a new era, a new team. So, yes, I think India have not had the best of semifinal experiences at the Wankhede. But I do believe that they have the capability to go all the way,” Gavaskar said in an interaction at the DP World Celebrity Golf event.

“I think it's going to be another cracker of a game, just like this sort of quarter-final against the West Indies was, because both sides are very well matched. They have got batting. They have got bowling. They have got a middle order. They have got, you know, the finisher. Both teams have finishers. Both teams have variety in their bowling,” he added.

Gavaskar also shared his advice with the side

Furthermore, Gavaskar shared a piece of advice for the Indian team. He opined that the side should bat according to the circumstances instead of going all out attack.

“My advice would be to not always look to bat in the fourth gear. Maybe, you know, look to up the gears as you settle in. Yes, you want to take advantage of the powerplay, where only two fielders are outside the 30-metre circle. You certainly want to take advantage of that. Play to your strengths. But don't always have to look to bat in the fourth gear,” Gavaskar said.

