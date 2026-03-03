Afghanistan Cricket set to undergo leadership change after subpar T20 World Cup campaign

New Delhi:

The ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 campaign proved to be a horrid one for Afghanistan cricket. Placed in group D of the tournament, Afghanistan finished third in the standings and was eliminated from the group stage.

After their subpar showing in the competition, the ACB (Afghanistan Cricket Board) is mulling leadership changes. Rashid Khan led the side in the World Cup, and after he failed to take his team to the Super 8 stage of the tournament, the ACB has already initiated the process of making changes right from the top.

It has been reported that the ACB had appointed Rashid Khan as the captain for the T20 World Cup with high hopes that he would take the team to greater heights, and despite the team being considered one of the top sides in world cricket, their performances in major tournaments have hardly justified that tag.

Notably, Rashid was first appointed as the captain of Afghanistan’s T20I side in 2019. He stepped down from the role ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup due to selection disagreements.

Naseeb Khan gave his take on the same

With the leadership changes being reported, the ACB’s chief executive, Naseeb Khan, came forward and gave his take on the same. He opined that there is a possibility of a leadership change happening, but nothing is confirmed as of yet.

"We are currently considering reforms within the team. If you are building a team for the future, changes are inevitable. We have already changed the head coach, batting coach, and trainer, and similar adjustments will also be made within the team,” Naseeb Khan told Cricbuzz.

"However, no final decision has been made regarding the captains yet, so I cannot say at this stage whether they will be changed or retained,” he added.

