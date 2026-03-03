ICC announces panel of match officials for T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the knockout stages of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two semi-finals of the competition will be played between New Zealand-South Africa and India-England. The first semi-final of the tournament will be played on March 4, whereas the second semi-final will be held on March 5.

Ahead of the two crucial matches, the ICC (International Cricket Council) came forward and named the panel of umpires and match officials who will be present in the two semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

It is interesting to note Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will be the on-field umpires for the first semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa on March 4. The pair will be joined by the likes of Nitin Menon as third umpire, with Rod Tucker in place as fourth umpire, and Javagal Srinath appointed as match referee as the two sides lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Match officials for the India clash have been confirmed as well

It is worth noting that the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup will be played between India and England. The two sides will take on each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, and for the clash, Chris Gaffaney and Allahuddien Paleker will be the on-field umpires.

Adrian Holdstock will be the third umpire in Mumbai, with Paul Reiffel the fourth umpire. Andy Pycroft is the match referee.

Match officials for the two semi-finals:

Semi-Final 1: Kolkata, Wednesday 4 March 2026

South Africa v New Zealand

On-Field Umpires: Richard Illingworth & Alex Wharf

Third Umpire: Nitin Menon

Fourth Umpire: Rod Tucker

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

Semi-Final 2: Mumbai, Thursday 5 March 2026

India v England

On-Field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney & Allahuddien Paleker

Third Umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Fourth Umpire: Paul Reiffel

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

