ECB cancels Lions' tour, England women's training camp in UAE over security threat

New Delhi:

In a major development, the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) has cancelled England Lions’ ongoing tour of the UAE after the US-Israeli air strikes on Iran. The board is working on getting the players and staff back to the UK. It is worth noting that the board has also ruled out sending the England women's team on a planned training camp to the region.

Notably, England Lions had played a white-ball series against Pakistan Shaheens. However, with the escalating situation, the second of the five one-dayers was cancelled. Additionally, the remaining three games of the series have been shelved as well.

As for England women, the training camp was to be held for preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026. The side has not been in action since the ODI World Cup 2025. Speaking on the same, the ECB said that it is now looking towards alternative options.

The ECB released a statement for the same

With the announcement of the cancellation, the ECB came forward with a statement confirming the same. The board also said that it is looking to get everyone home as soon as possible as well.

"The remainder of the England Men's Lions' tour has been cancelled, and we are working to get everyone home as soon as possible. We have ruled out the possibility of England Women's T20 World Cup camp taking place in Abu Dhabi given the instability across the Gulf,” the ECB statement said.

"Over the weekend we started work on alternative options that will enable England Women to achieve the same outcomes, and we'll keep you informed as soon as we finalise a new plan,” the statement further added.

The ICC is said to be monitoring the situation, and it is expected that the ongoing conflict is not supposed to affect the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2026.

