Lunar Eclipse forces Team India to change training schedule in Mumbai ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Team India is gearing up for the semifinal clash against England in the T20 World Cup. However, two days before the match, the hosts changed their training schedule in Mumbai due to a lunar eclipse. The Indian team will face England in the second semifinal on March 5 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma in nets
Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma in nets Image Source : PTI
Mumbai:

The Indian team decided to change the timing of its practice session on Tuesday due t0 lunar eclipse. Earlier, they were scheduled to start their training at 6 PM, but with the lunar eclipse starting from 3:20 PM, the management decided to avoid any activity until 6:40 PM. The moon is expected to be visible in India from 6:26 PM and the maximum visibility will be from 6:33 PM to 6:40 PM.

As per the official communication, the BCCI had informed that the Indian team will train from 6-9 PM on Tuesday, two days ahead of the semifinal of the T20 World Cup. However, according to the Indian Express, as per Hindi rituals, the team found it inauspicious to train during the period as it brings bad luck.

"The team found out that since it is chandra grahan (lunar eclipse), one should avoid doing anything good. As India is playing the semi-finals against England, the team wanted to start on a positive note. Many felt that we can push the practice time until 6:40 PM one should avoid doing any activity. The team management agreed to it, and practice was postponed by an hour," a source told the Indian Express.

Instead, the Indian team will start training around 6:45 PM-7 PM which will mostly go on till 9 PM, twodays before the knockout clash at the Wankhede Stadium.

Indian team following rituals during T20 World Cup

The Indian team has been praying and following quite a few rituals during the T20 World Cup this year. The players have been spotted going to temples on the eve of the game. Even ahead of the game against the West Indies, several players went to a temple and other places in the city.

Top News

