T20 World Cup 2026: How has Team India performed in semifinals of the tournament?

Mumbai:

India chased down 196 runs against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to qualify for the semifinal of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. With this win, they made it to their record sixth semis in the history of the mega event in 10 editions. However, India have had a mixed record in the semifinal matches of the World Cup and they will face England on March 5 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

As far as the semifinals are concerned, India have won three and lost two matches at this stage in the T20 World Cup. They defeated a star-studded Australian team in the inaugural edition in 2007 and then got the better of South Africa in 2014. The team didn't go past the Super 8 round in the 2009, 2010 and 2012 editions of the World Cup.

In 2016, at home, India made it to the semis but lost to the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where they will face England on Thursday in the ongoing edition. Notably, India and England faced each other in the semifinal of the previous two editions of the T20 World Cup. England won by 10 wickets in 2022 while India hit back two years later to knock them out and eventually win the tournament, beating South Africa in the final.

India's record in semifinals of T20 World Cup

Result Opposition Winning/Losing Margin Year Won Australia 15 runs 2007 Won South Africa 6 wickets 2014 Lost West Indies 7 wickets 2016 Lost England 10 wickets 2022 Won England 68 runs 2024

How have England performed in T20 World Cup semis?

Like India, even England have qualified for the semifinals for the sixth time in the T20 World Cup. However, they have faced only three teams at this stage in five matches - Sri Lanka once, New Zealand twice and India twice - and are again facing India later this week. They got the better of Sri Lanka and New Zealand in 2010 and 2016 before stumbling against the Kiwis in 2021. They romped home against India by 10 wickets in 2022 before losing by 68 runs two years later to the same team.

England's record in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup

Result Opposition Winning/Losing Margin Year Won Sri Lanka 7 wickets 2010 Won New Zealand 7 wickets 2016 Lost New Zealand 5 wickets 2021 Won India 10 wickets 2022 Lost India 68 runs 2024

