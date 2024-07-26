Ex-Agniveers to get relaxation in age and PET; Home Ministry announces change in ITBP recruitment rule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ex-Agniveers to get age relaxation and Exemption from PET in ITBP

The central government has taken a significant step towards the recruitment of retired Agniveers. According to the new order released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, retired Agniveers will receive relaxation during their recruitment in ITBP. Earlier, the government had informed that the ex-agniveers would receive a 10 per cent reservation in the jobs of BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB and RPF. Additionally, relaxation will also be given in the age limit.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, ITBP DG Rahul Rasgotra said that all preparations have been made to recruit former Agniveers in the ITBP. The force will get well-trained soldiers in the form of Agniveers. As per the law, ITBP is engaged in the work of protecting the border shoulder-to-shoulder with the army on the Indo-China border. Therefore, these well-trained Agniveers will prove useful for the ITBP. For this reason, ex-Agniveers will receive the relaxation in age and physical efficiency tests during recruitment in ITBP.

What was written in the tweet?

The ministry wrote in a post on X, 'In line with a historic decision taken by PM Shri @narendramodi & under guidance of HM Shri @AmitShah, ITBP is ready to induct ex-Agniveers into the force. DG, @ITBP_official says, ex-Agniveers will get age relaxation & exemption from PET.'