Civil Services 2023 Results: UPSC releases CSE category-wise cut-off marks, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CSE cut off marks out

Civil Services 2023 Results: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the cut-off marks for the Civil Services Exam 2024 (CSE) 2024. As per the information provided by UPSC, this year, cut-off for general category stands at 953, for EWS category, it is 923, OBC OBC (919), SC (890), ST (891), PwBD-1 (894), PwBD-2 (930), PwBD-3 (756), and for PwBD-5 category candidates, it is 589.

Compared to the previous two year's CSE prelims cut-off marks, this year's general category cut-off is 75.41, which is lower than 88.22 in 2022 and 87.54 in 2021. As per the past trends, this is the lowest cut-off in the past five years. For the EWS category, UPSC CSE 2024 cut-off is 68.02, OBC (74.75), SC (59.25), ST (47.82), PwBD-1 (40.40), PwBD-2 (47.13), PwBD-3 (40.40), and PwBD-5 (33.68).

ALSO READ | Who is Aditya Srivastava? Know all about UPSC civil services exam 2023 topper

For the UPSC Main exam, the cut-off for the general category is 741 which is less than last year's cut-off marks 748 and 745 in 2021. The cut-off mark for the EWS category is 706, 712 for OBC, 694 for SC, 692 for ST, 673 for PwBD-1, 718 for PwBD-2, 396 for PwBD-3, and 445 for PwBD-5.

UPSC CSE 2024 cut-off marks are based on the General Studies Paper 1 only. GS Paper-II is qualifying with 33% marks as per Rule-15 of the Civil Services Examination, 2023.

ALSO READ | UPSC CSE Result 2023: Noida's Wardah Khan makes it into top 20 | Why her achievement is special

A total of 10% marks in each of the seven competitive papers including Essay, GS-I, GS-II, GS-III, GS-IV, Optional-I and Optional-II.

Wherever two or more candidates have secured equal aggregate marks in CSE Exam, 2023, the tie(s) have been resolved in accordance with the principles approved by the Commission, viz

Candidates securing more marks in the Compulsory Papers and the Personality Test put together are to be ranked higher

In a case where the marks mentioned at (i) above are equal, the candidate senior in age is to be ranked higher.

As per the results, a total of 1,016 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group A, and Group B. The commission has kept the candidature of 355 recommended candidates provisional.