PM Modi congratulates aspirants who cleared UPSC Civil Services exam 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated candidates who have successfully qualified in the Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2023 and offered encouragement to those who could not clear it.

In a post on the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi writes, 'I congratulate all those who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2023. Their hard work, perseverance and dedication have paid off, marking the start of a promising career in public service. Their efforts will shape the future of our nation in the times to come. My best wishes to them.'

'I want to tell those who didn’t achieve the desired success in the Civil Services Examination- setbacks can be tough, but remember, this isn't the end of your journey. There are chances ahead to succeed in Exams, but beyond that, India is rich with opportunities where your talents can truly shine. Keep striving and exploring the vast possibilities ahead. Wishing you all the very best.', Modi wrote in another post.

This year, Aditya Srivastava secured the top position in the civil services exam 2024 followed by Animesh Pradhan and Dponuru Ananya Reddy. Comparing gender-wise UPSC CSE 2023-24 results, There is equal competition between both genders. Five women have secured their spot in the top 10 list in the topper list. The commission has not yet released the mark sheets of the qualified candidates. As per the notice released by UPSC, the marksheets will be out within 15 days from the declaration of the results. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of UPSC for the latest updates.

As per results, a total of 1016 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and

Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.The appointment to these services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Exam.