UPSC CSE 2023-24 Result Out: Check topper list, rank-wise posts, name and roll number wise result PDF

UPSC CSE 2023-24 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently declared the final results of the Civil Services Exam 2023-24. As per the results, Aditya Srivastava has secured the first position in the exam. Last year, the top four positions were secured by the women candidates. The name and roll number-wise results are now available at the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.
UPSC Civil Services (CSE) 2023-24 Topper List
This year, Aditya Srivastava has bagged the top position but look at the numbers of women candidates in the top 10, in the UPSC CSE 2023 topper list. Here is the list of the top 10 candidates who have successfully achieved All India Rank.
AIR 1 Aditya Srivastava
AIR 2 Animesh Pradhan
AIR 3 Donuru Ananya Reddy
AIR 4 PK Siddharth Ramkumar
AIR 5 Rouhani
AIR 6 Shrishti Dabas
AIR 7 Anmol Rathore
AIR 8 Ashish Kumar
AIR 9 Nausheen
AIR 10 Aishwaryam Prajapati
Rank-Wise Posts
All those who have been recommended for the appointment will be placed for the following services. Appointments will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Exam.
(i) Indian Administrative Service;
(ii) Indian Foreign Service;
(iii) Indian Police Service; and
(iv) Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’
Vacancies to be filled
|SERVICES
|GEN
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|Total
|I.A.S.
|73
|17
|49
|27
|14
|180
|I.F.S.
|16
|04
|10
|05
|02
|37
|I.P.S.
|80
|20
|55
|32
|13
|200
|Central Services Group ‘A’
|258
|64
|160
|86
|45
|613
|Central Services Group ‘B’
|47
|10
|29
|15
|12
|113
|Total
|474
|115
|303
|165
|86
|1143*
includes 37 PwBD vacancies (16 PwBD-1, 06 PwBD-2, 05 PwBD-3 & 10 PwBD-5)