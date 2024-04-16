UPSC CSE 2023-24 Result Out: Check topper list, rank-wise posts, name and roll number wise result PDF

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UPSC CSE 2023-24 Result PDF out

UPSC CSE 2023-24 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently declared the final results of the Civil Services Exam 2023-24. As per the results, Aditya Srivastava has secured the first position in the exam. Last year, the top four positions were secured by the women candidates. The name and roll number-wise results are now available at the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services (CSE) 2023-24 Topper List

This year, Aditya Srivastava has bagged the top position but look at the numbers of women candidates in the top 10, in the UPSC CSE 2023 topper list. Here is the list of the top 10 candidates who have successfully achieved All India Rank.

AIR 1 Aditya Srivastava

AIR 2 Animesh Pradhan

AIR 3 Donuru Ananya Reddy

AIR 4 PK Siddharth Ramkumar

AIR 5 Rouhani

AIR 6 Shrishti Dabas

AIR 7 Anmol Rathore

AIR 8 Ashish Kumar

AIR 9 Nausheen

AIR 10 Aishwaryam Prajapati

Rank-Wise Posts

All those who have been recommended for the appointment will be placed for the following services. Appointments will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Exam.

(i) Indian Administrative Service;

(ii) Indian Foreign Service;

(iii) Indian Police Service; and

(iv) Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’

Vacancies to be filled

SERVICES GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total I.A.S. 73 17 49 27 14 180 I.F.S. 16 04 10 05 02 37 I.P.S. 80 20 55 32 13 200 Central Services Group ‘A’ 258 64 160 86 45 613 Central Services Group ‘B’ 47 10 29 15 12 113 Total 474 115 303 165 86 1143*

includes 37 PwBD vacancies (16 PwBD-1, 06 PwBD-2, 05 PwBD-3 & 10 PwBD-5)