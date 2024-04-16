UPSC Civil Services (CSE) 2023-24 final result declared at upsc.gov.in, Aditya Srivastava secures AIR 1

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CSE 2023-24 result announced

UPSC CSE final result 2023-24: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Civil Services Exam 2023 (CSE 2023) final result. Candidates who had appeared in the UPSC CSE 2023 exam can now check and download the final result from the official website of UPSC, i.e. upsc.gov.in. The final result has been prepared based on the written test and personality test which were conducted for the appointment to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Central Services, Group A and B.

Aditya Srivastava tops exam

In recent years, the top positions in the All India Rank (AIR) have been dominated by women. In 2021, Shruti Sharma secured AIR 1, while in 2022, Ishita Kishore topped the list, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra. However, this year, Aditya Srivastava and Animesh Pradhan have secured AIR 1 and 2 respectively, while Dponuru Ananya Reddy has secured the third position.

ALSO READ | UPSC admit card 2024 out for CDS (1), NDA & NA (1) on upsconline.nic.in, here's how to download

1016 candidates recommended for appointment

As per results, a total of 1016 candidates have been recommended for an appointment out of which 347 are from the General category, 115 are from EWS, 303 are OBC, 165 are SC, and 86 are ST. The commission has kept the result of 355 recommended candidates provisional. The roll number-wise result has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download the UPSC civil services final result 2023 by following the easy steps given below.

ALSO READ | UPSC CSE 2023-24 Result Out: Check topper list, rank-wise posts, name and roll number wise result PDF

How to download UPSC CSE final result 2024?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, 'UPSC CSE final result 2024' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll number-wise result of the selected candidates

Search your name and save the result for future reference

ALSO READ | UPSC CMS 2024: Registration begins at upsc.gov.in, check how to apply, fee, and more

Marksheets soon

The commission will upload the UPSC CSE 2023-24 mark sheet within 15 days from the date of the declaration of the result. Candidates can obtain any information regarding their exams/recruitments on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone Nos. 23385271 /23381125 / 23098543.