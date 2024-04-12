UPSC admit card 2024 out for CDS (1), NDA & NA (1) on upsconline.nic.in, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK UPSC admit card 2024 out for CDS, NDA and NA 1

UPSC admit card 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently uploaded the admit cards for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024 and the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024. Candidates who applied for the said exam can download their admit cards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

The facility to download the UPSC CDS 1 admit card, UPSC NDA and NA 1 admit card 2024 will remain available from April 12 to 21. Candidates are advised to download their UPSC admit card 2024 as soon as possible to avoid last-minute hassle. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download UPSC hall tickets.

How to download UPSC CDS 1 admit card 2024?

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024 admit card download' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you can download admit cards using roll number/registration number

Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024 will appear on the screen

Download UPSC CDS 1 admit card and save it for future reference

How to download UPSC NDA NA 1 admit card 2024?

Go to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'E-admit card for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your essential details

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download UPSC NDA NA 1 exam 2024 admit card and save it for future reference

ALSO READ | UPSC CMS 2024: Registration begins at upsc.gov.in, check how to apply, fee, and more

UPSC CDS 1 exam date

UPSC will conduct the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024 on 21st April, 2024 (Sunday) all over India. The exam will be conducted in three sessions from 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM (English Paper), 12:00 Noon to 02:00 PM (General Knowledge Paper) and 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM (Elementary Mathematics Paper). Candidates are advised to check their schedule and take a printout as soon as the same is uploaded on the website. No paper Admit card will be issued for this Examination

UPSC NDA and NA 1 exam date

The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2024 or NDA & NA 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 21 all over India. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The Forenoon Session will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and the Afternoon Session will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit card at the allotted venue for appearing at the Examination. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without an admit card.

ALSO READ | CSE 2024: UPSC releases important notice for Imphal candidates for Civil Service Exam, details here

Instructions to be followed