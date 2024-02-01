UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2023: Important notice out for personality test/interview on upsc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CSE Interview 2023 dates out

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an important notice regarding the commencement of the personality test/interview test for the civil services 2023 exam. Candidates who have qualified for the UPSC CSE Main 2024 can download the official notice on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

DAF-1 application window to be opened soon

According to the official notice, the commission will open the Detailed Application Form (DAF) - 1 for candidates to update their details concerning the service application through its official website. The facility to apply for the DAF 1 will be activated from February 1 to February 5, 2024, till 6 pm. No request after closing the application window will be entertained. The decision to start the application was taken after receiving several requests from the candidates.

The official notice reads, 'The Commission is in receipt of various requests from the candidates appearing in P.T./Interview and who are recommended through CSE-2022 or previous CSEs but could not be allocated the Service before the closing date of DAF-I of CSM-2023, to update their employment/service allocation details in DAF-I.' The notice further reads, 'Keeping in view of the same, it has been decided to open a window for all such candidates to update their details with regard to service allocation only in DAF-I at the link, upsconline.nic.in.'

Interview/Personality Test Schedule

As per the official schedule, Phase 1 of the Personality Test is underway from January 2 and will conclude on February 16. The commission will conduct the second phase program from February 19 to March 15. The schedule for the remaining candidates will be uploaded in due course of time at the official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Read Official Schedule