UPSC Civil Service 2023 Interview Schedule RELEASED at upsc.gov.in, check phase 2 exam dates

UPSC Civil Service 2023 Interview Schedule: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023. Candidates who have qualified in the UPSC CSE Main 2023 exam can appear for the personality tests (interviews) from the official website, upsc.gov.in. The schedule covers interviews for 1003 qualified candidates as directed by the UPSC.

The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 results were on December 8. Qualified candidates are eligible to appear in the Personality Tests (Interviews). The first phase schedule for 1026 candidates was issued on December 19, with interviews starting on January 2. Additionally, the personality test schedule for the remaining 10003 candidates will be conducted from February 19 to March 15. The interviews will be conducted between 9 am and 1 pm. The third schedule of the personality test will be released in the third week of February 2024.

When will UPSC CSE 2024 interview admit cards be released?

The commission will upload the admit cards for UPSC CSE 2024 interviews in due course of time, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in. It should be noted that no request for a change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) will be entertained.

Candidates appearing in the interview will get travel expenses reimbursement for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express). The candidates will have to submit hard copies/Print out of both-way tickets, showing the details of fare along with the prescribed Travel Allowances.