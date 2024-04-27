CSK vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 prediction

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Pat Cummins and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the IPL 2024 game

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad will target a quick return to winning ways when they visit Chennai Super Kings in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday evening.

RCB halted Hyderabad's winning run in the last game with a heavy 35-run win but the latter remain confident on securing early playoff qualification. Pat Cummins-led Hyderabad are placed in the third position in the points table and might jump to second with two points at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

On the other hand, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten century was not enough for Chennai who failed to defend 210 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. Chennai suffered a big six-wicket loss when they faced Hyderabad in the first-leg fixture this season and are facing a stern test to end their losing run in the upcoming home fixture.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 46th T20 match

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date & Time: Sunday, April 28 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen (VC)

Batters: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Aiden Markram, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, T Natarajan

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Travis Head: The star Australian batter scored just one run against RCB in the last game but has taken the IPL 2024 by storm with incredible power-hitting for SRH. Head is leading the scoring chart for Sunrisers Hyderabad with 325 runs in just 7 innings at a strike rate of 212.41 so far.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Chennai skipper recorded a brilliant unbeaten century against Lucknow Super Giants in the last game. Ruturaj has been in sensational form recently with 349 runs in eight innings with one century and two fifties.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Match 46 predicted playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana.

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.