Sri Lanka announce squad for T20 World Cup 2024; former World Cup winner included

Sri Lanka Cricket announced the squad for the ICC T20 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 on Thursday, May 9. The former World Cup winner Angelo Mathews is part of Sri Lanka's 15-member squad for the mega tournament in the USA and West Indies starting on June 1.

Angelo, 36, was part of the team that won the ICC T20 World Cup 2014 and is set to bring his experience to a strong and balanced team for the upcoming edition. Former captain Dasun Shanaka is also included in the 15-member team while the veteran wicketkeeper batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa finds a place in reserves only.

Meanwhile, the young spin all-rounder Dunith Wellalage is also part of Sri Lanka's World Cup despite no T20I experience. The rising pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who is recovering from a hamstring injury is also included in the team and is expected to fully recover on time.

Sri Lanka squad for the World Cup 2024

Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Charith Asalanka (VC), Kusal Mendis (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka.

Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage.

The Sri Lankan team is drafted in Group D with South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal, and will kick off their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a mouth-watering clash against the Proteas in New York on June 3.

