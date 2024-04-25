UPSC 2025 exam calendar PDF out on upsc.gov.in, CSE prelims on May 25, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC 2025 exam calendar out

UPSC 2025 exam calendar: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam calendar for next year. Aspirants who are preparing for government jobs can check the UPSC exam schedule for the year 2025 on the official website, upsc.gov.in. The exam calendar outlines the schedule for various recruitments and exams to be conducted next year. The calendar also notifies the exam, however, the dates of notification, commencement of the applications, and duration of the exams.

As per the exam calendar, the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025, and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 through CS(P) Examination, 2025 dates are scheduled on the same. The application process for both exams will commence from January 22 to February 11 and the exam will be conducted on May 25. The UPSC Mains 2025 exam will be conducted in August next year.

Similarly, the application process for N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2025, and C.D.S. Examination (I), 2025 will be done on the same from December 11 to 31. The exam for the same will be held on April 13 at various exam centres across the country.

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on June 20 at various exam centres. The candidates will be able to submit their application forms between February 12 to March 4. Candidates can download UPSC Exam 2025 calendar by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2025?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2025' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the details of various upcoming exams

Check and download UPSC exam 2025 calendar for future reference

The official notice reads, 'The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration if the circumstances so warrant'. Candidates are advised to check the notification date, application dates, and other details in the timetable and save it for future reference.