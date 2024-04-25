UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 506 vacancies, check eligibility, easy steps, fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2024 registration begins

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to various posts through the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Exam 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application through online mode on upsconline.nic.in. The last date for submission of the online application is May 14.

A total of 506 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done through a written test followed by Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Test, Medical Standard Tests and Interviews/Personality for various services in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Candidates can check vacancy details, and other details here.

UPSC CAPF 2024 Vacancy Details

BSF- 186 Posts

CRPF- 120 Posts

CISF - 100 Posts

ITBP - 58 Posts

SSB - 42 Posts

UPSC CAPF 2024 Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate should hold a Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University.



Age Limit - The candidate must have attained the age of 20 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be as follows.

Written Test: The UPSC CAPF exam 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on August 4 and will comprise two papers. Paper I will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon and Paper II will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Paper 1: General Ability and Intelligence - 250 Marks

The questions in this paper will be of Objective (Multiple Answers) Type in which the questions will be set in English as well as Hindi.

Paper 2: General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension - 200 Marks

In this paper, candidates will be allowed the option of writing the Essay Component in English or Hindi, but the medium of Precis Writing, Comprehension Components, and other Communication/language skills will be English only.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in

Register yourself at OTR before proceeding application form

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay an application fee and other details

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 200. The payment of the application fee can be paid offline by any Branch of the State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using Internet Banking of any Bank.