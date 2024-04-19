UPSC CSE 2023 mark sheet released at upsc.gov.in, topper Aditya Srivastava scored 54.27 per cent

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UPSC CSE 2023 mark sheet released

UPSC CSE 2023 mark sheet: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the mark sheet of the recommended candidates for the civil services exam 2023. All those who appeared in the UPSC CSE 2023 exam can check the marksheets on the official website.

As per the marksheet, Civil services exam topper Aditya Srivastava scored 54.27 per cent in the Civil Services 2023 exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. Following closely behind is Animesh Pradhan who scored 52.69 percent in the IAS exam 2023. As many as 1,016 candidates have been recommended for various services of which 664 are men and 352 are women. The results for the same were announced on Tuesday (April 16).

UPSC CSE 2023 marking Scheme

The merit is determined out of the total of 2,025 marks -- the written or main exam is of 1,750 marks and the interview is of 275.

Topper Aditya Srivastava got 1,099 marks in total

Topper Aditya Srivastava got a total of 1,099 marks, of which, 899 in the written and 200 in the personality test, according to the marks of recommended candidates disclosed by the UPSC. He is a trainee Indian Police Service Officer (IPS), who hails from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He completed his Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology and also possesses an MTech degree. He had electrical engineering as his optional subject in the civil services exam.

ALSO READ | Aditya Srivastava's UPSC CSE 2023 mock essay copy goes viral, gets mixed reactions

Marks of second Topper Animesh Pradhan

The second topper, Animesh Pradhan, has achieved 1,067 marks -- 892 in written and 175 in interview -- and secured the second rank in the UPSC CSE 2023. He is a resident of Talcher town in Odisha's Angul district. He had chosen sociology as his optional subject. He completed his graduation in computer science from NIT, Rourkela, and is currently an employee of the IOCL.

Marks of the third rank holder Donuru Ananya Reddy

Third rank holder Donuru Ananya Reddy has achieved 1,065 marks (52.59 per cent) -- 875 in the main and 190 in the interview. She is from an economically weaker section and has completed her graduation in BA (Hons) in geography from Miranda House, Delhi University. She opted for anthropology as her optional subject. She hails from Mahabubnagar in Telangana.

ALSO READ | Civil Services 2023 Results: UPSC releases CSE category-wise cut-off marks, details here

What is UPSC Civil Services Exam Selection Procedure?

Annually, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts a civil services exam that comprises three staged selection procedures including preliminary, main, and personality tests to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, and Indian Police Service, among others.

The UPSC CSE prelims exam consists of two objective-type question papers of 400 marks. This stage is meant to serve as a screening test only, and the marks obtained in it by the candidates, who are declared qualified for admission to the main exam, are not counted for preparing their final merit list.

(With inputs from PTI)