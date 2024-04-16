Who is Aditya Srivastava? Know all about UPSC civil services exam 2023 topper

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lucknow's Aditya Srivastava

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final results of the Civil Services 2023 examination today, April 16. This year, Aditya Srivastava from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh secured the first position in the exam followed by Animesh Pradhan and Dponuru Ananya Reddy.

Who is Aditya Srivastava?

Aditya Srivastava hails from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Currently, he is working as an under-training IPS officer in West Bengal. His father, Ajay Srivastava, works as an AAO in the Central Audit Department.

Aditya has a younger sister who is preparing for civil exams in Delhi, and his mother, Abha Srivastava, is a homemaker. Aditya spent his childhood in the Mawaiya area of Lucknow and received his early education at CMS Aliganj. After completing his 12th standard, he pursued a B.Tech degree from IIT Kanpur. Following a brief stint in the private sector, Aditya cleared the IPS exam and is now preparing for the IAS exam.

1,016 candidates recommended for appointment

According to the results, a total of 1016 candidates have been recommended for appointment. The commission has kept the candidature of 355 recommended candidates provisional. A total of 240 candidates have been put on the reserved list. According to the government data, 180 in IAS, 37 in IPS, 200 in IPS, 613 posts in different central Group A services, and 113 in Group B services will be recruited, this year.

UPSC Civil Services 2024 exam was conducted in subjective mode from September 15 to 24 in two shifts wherein 14,624 candidates were qualified for appearance in the Written (Main) Examination that was held in September 2023. The duration of each shift was three hours. The first shift was conducted between 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. This year, a total of 10,16,850 candidates applied for the UPSC CSE 2023 exam, out of which 5,92,141 candidates appeared in the examination.