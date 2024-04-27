Badaun Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shivpal Yadav’s son up against BJP’s Durvijay Singh, BSP’s Muslim Khan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Candidates for the Badaun Lok Sabha seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Badaun Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh will witness a triangular contest among the NDA, I.N.D.I.A bloc and the BSP. The BJP has fielded Durvijay Singh Shakya, replacing its sitting MP Sanghmitra Maurya against Shivpal Yadav’s son and Samajwadi Party’s candidate Aditya Yadav, and BSP’s Muslim Khan. The constituency will go to polls in the third phase of elections on May 7. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

The BJP replaced its sitting MP Sanghmitra Maurya who defeated SP’s two-time MP Dharmendra Yadav in 2019 general elections on the seat.

Dharmendra Yadav had defeated BJP’s Vagish Pathak in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections.

Past records on the seat

In the 2024 elections, the Samajwadi Party fielded Shivpal Yadav’s son Aditya Yadav whose name appeared as the third replacement on the seat.

Akhilesh Yadav-led party had on April 14 replaced Shivpal Yadav and fielded his son Aditya from the Badaun Lok Sabha seat. In the "rectified" list of candidates released on April 14, the party declared the names on two seats --Badaun and Sultanpur.

The party had first fielded Dharmendra Yadav from the seat. In another list, the party replaced Yadav with Shivpal Yadav. Now, in the latest list, Shivpal has been replaced by his son Aditya.

The seat is traditionally a Samajwadi Party stronghold where the party won six times between 1996 and 2014 before losing it to the BJP in 2019.

Congress and Samajwadi Party are contesting the Lok Sabha Elections in alliance with each other under the umbrella of the I.N.D.I.A bloc. The BSP is going solo in the elections while the BJP is contesting in alliance with its local allies.

