Here's what Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on completing 20 years at company

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sundar Pichai

Alphabet and Google Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai completed 20 years at the company on April 26. Pichai took to Instagram to share a small, heartwarming note on completing two decades in the company. He said a lot has changed in the last 20 years such as the technology, the number of people using their products, and his hair. He joined the tech giant in 2004 as a product manager.

"April 26, 2004, was my first day at Google. A lot has changed since then - technology, the number of people who use our products... my hair," he wrote.

However, he mentioned that what hasn't changed for him is the "thrill I get from working at this amazing company".

"20 years in, I'm still feeling lucky," Pichai said.

His post drew a lot of comments from users, congratulating him for completing 20 years at Google.

"Two decades of dedication, twenty years of triumphs, and a legacy of excellence," a user wrote.

"I cannot decide which achievement is greater, 20 years in all the technological improvements you've brought or the fact that you haven't gone bald after 20 years in tech," wrote another jokingly.

At Google, Pichai managed product management and innovation aspects for several products such as Chrome and Chrome OS. He also played an important part in the development of Google Drive. In August 2015, he was appointed the CEO of Google, and in 2019, he took charge as the CEO of Alphabet, the tech giant's parent company.

Meanwhile, Sundar Pichai has a unique morning routine. Unlike many people who start their day with exercise or reading, Pichai begins his day by visiting a niche tech website called Techmeme. He revealed in an interview with Wired that this is where he likes to read first thing every morning. Techmeme, founded in 2005 by Gabe Rivera, aggregates tech news from various sources, providing executives with a concise summary of important tech updates without clickbait or intrusive ads. It is also popular among other tech executives like Mark Zuckerberg and Satya Nadella.

In a 2016 interview, Pichai shared more details of his morning routine. He wakes up around 6:30 or 7 am, reads the Wall Street Journal and New York Times online, and enjoys tea with his breakfast, which typically includes an omelette and toast.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 8a price leak ahead of launch: Details