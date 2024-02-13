Revealed! First thing Google CEO Sundar Pichai does every morning

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

While many of us start our day with exercise or reading, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has a different routine. Pichai recently revealed in an interview with Wired that he likes to read first thing every morning. He begins his day by visiting a niche tech website called Techmeme, which is also popular among other tech executives like Mark Zuckerberg and Satya Nadella.

Techmeme's appeal

Techmeme, founded in 2005 by Gabe Rivera, aggregates tech news from various sources, providing executives with a concise summary of important tech updates without clickbait or intrusive ads.

Pichai's morning routine

Pichai also shared details of his morning routine in a 2016 interview. He wakes up around 6:30 or 7 am, reads the Wall Street Journal and New York Times online, and enjoys tea with his breakfast, which typically includes an omelette and toast.

Google Bard renamed to Gemini

In related news, Sundar Pichai explained the renaming of the Google Bard chatbot to Gemini. He stated that Gemini represents their approach to building advanced and secure AI models, and Bard was renamed to align with this concept.

"For us, Gemini is our approach overall in terms of how we are building our most capable and safe AI model and Bard was the most direct way that people could interact with our models so it really made sense to just evolve it to be Gemini because you are talking directly to the underlying Gemini model when you use it." He stated during an interview with CNBC.

