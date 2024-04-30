Moto Buds, Moto Buds Plus to launch in India next week: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : MOTO Moto Buds

Motorola is all set to launch new earbuds in India. The upcoming Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ will launch in India next week. These earbuds were unveiled alongside the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion smartphones and are currently available for sale in selected countries. Some of the highlights of these earbuds include dynamic active noise cancellation (ANC), Hi-Res Audio certifications, wireless charging, a water-repellent design, and more. Here are all the details you need to know.

Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ India launch date

The Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ will launch in India on May 9 at 12:00PM IST. The company has also created a Flipkart microsite to tease the arrival of new earbuds. The Moto Buds will be available in Coral Peach, Glacier Blue, Kiwi Green, and Starlight Blue colours in India while the Moto Buds+ will come in Beach Sand and Forest Grey colours.

Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ specifications

According to the microsite, the Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ earbuds have Hi-Res Audio certification and a triple microphone system. The Moto Buds come with a 12.4mm dynamic driver and have an ANC feature that can reduce external noise by up to 50dB. They also provide up to 42 hours of total playback time.

On the other hand, the Moto Buds+ are equipped with dual dynamic drivers, featuring 11mm woofers and 6mm tweeters. They support up to 46dB ANC and offer up to 38 hours of total battery life on a single charge. They have an IP54 rating, support wireless charging, and come with Dolby Head Tracking.

The pricing details for the Indian market are still unknown. However, in Europe, the Moto Buds are priced at EUR 59 (approximately Rs. 5,200), while the Moto Buds+ carry a price tag of EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,300).

