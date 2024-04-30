Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition

Redmi has launched a special edition of one of its smartphones in India. The newly launched Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champion Edition is developed by the company in collaboration with the Argentina Football Association (AFA). The special edition smartphone features a dual-tone back panel with blue and white stripes. It comes in a special retail box with AFA-branded accessories. Here are all the details you need to know.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition India price and availability

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition is available for Rs 37,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant in India. The smartphone will be available for sale starting May 15 via Flipkart, Amazon, Xiaomi retail stores, and Mi.com.

Interested buyers can avail Rs 3000 instant discount with ICICI bank card payments. The company is also offering a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus with the smartphone.

Meanwhile, the standard Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is available in Fusion Black, Fusion Purple, and Fusion White colours. It is priced at Rs. 35,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition specifications

The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G World Champions Edition commemorates the tenth anniversary of Xiaomi in India. The rear panel of the phone has the number "10" inscribed on it, which could be a reference to Lionel Messi's iconic jersey number 10. The phone's design features blue and white stripes running down its white back panel, representing the AFA, and has a dual-tone finish.

The back panel also features AFA branding and includes the text "Campeon Mundial 22" at the bottom. Additionally, the phone comes with an exclusive box and accessories, all of which feature AFA branding. The charging cable and adapter both come in blue and feature the AFA logo. The SIM ejector is shaped like a football and features the AFA logo as well. The phone offers a customised UI with special icons and wallpapers.

Other specifications of the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G World Champions Edition are the same as the standard Redmi Note 13 Pro+.